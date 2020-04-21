To the editor:
It’s important to have a preparedness plan in place in case you or someone in your household becomes too sick to take care of your pet.
Reach out to a family member or friend and ask if they would be willing to take care of your pet if necessary. The Humane Society of the United States recommends proactively getting together crates and food in one place, medications with clear instruction on dosage and administration, and information regarding your pet’s veterinarian and vaccine history, in case boarding or staying with someone else should become necessary.
Pets should be microchipped if possible, and have up-to-date information on their collars.
If you do not have a local relative or friend who can take your pet if the need arises, and you cannot afford to board your pet at a facility, reach out to your local shelter or animal control department to ask for advice about temporary boarding options, subsidized veterinary care, pet food banks, and other important services which can help families get through this difficult time and ultimately keep their pets.
If you are experiencing difficulty affording pet food or other expenses during this chaotic time, visit http://loveyourpetexpo.com/pages/petfoodhelp.html to find pet food pantries, and visit https://www.humanesociety.org/resources/are-you-having-trouble-affording-your-pet if you are looking for help affording taking care of your pet.
Lindsey Feldman
Amesbury
