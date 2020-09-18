To the editor:
Christina Eckert is a champion of women’s rights and LGBTQI+ rights.
She grew up in the '60s and '70s, watching the women around her fight for the rights most of us enjoy today. She saw our elders, mentors and other pioneers of women’s liberation fight for their civil rights and for equity. And we are still fighting today, in large part because women’s rights and LGBTQI+ rights aren’t a priority for status quo politicians.
By contrast, Lenny Mirra has spent the last eight years as our state representative using his power and platform to draw a line separating the LGBTQI+ community from people like him.
Most of us in the district were horrified when Mirra voted against the 2016 bill that prohibits discrimination based on sex and gender identity. The bill, which makes it illegal to “segregate or separate” based on the person’s sex, “makes it clear that everyone is welcome in Massachusetts,” according to Attorney General Maura Healey.
But like Vice President Mike Pence, Lenny Mirra used the power of his vote to protect and prioritize homophobic and transphobic business owners. Yet, Mirra supporters often cite his support of a bill prohibiting sexual orientation conversion therapy for minors, as if it is somehow proof that he respects and honors the LGBTQI+ community.
But none of us are impressed by this show of humanity. Conversion therapy is child abuse, and humanity is the minimum expectation when you are representing our community and district.
Mirra is quoted saying that “diversity is vitally important on Beacon Hill,” with no sense of irony that he is a 56-year-old white man eight years into his post and without having passed a single bill that he has sponsored. Not one.
In an Aug. 20, 2020, tweet, Mirra stated that by “reaching across the aisle,” he pledges “to always represent everyone in our district ... . We are not people with an R or a D after our name, we are members of the community we all love.”
That’s true – none of us should be reduced to an R or D, but Lenny, that goes for your LGBTQI+ constituents, too, and the tens of thousands of us LGBTQI+ friends and allies that live right here in the 2nd Essex District.
If the last four years have taught us anything, it is that we cannot afford to cherry-pick human rights issues. The stakes are just too high.
Harvard Medical School anthropologist Paul Farmer says, “The idea that some lives matter less is the root of all that is wrong with the world.”
One of our candidates supports this statement. Her name is Christina Eckert and she is our next state representative.
Vanessa Graham
West Newbury
