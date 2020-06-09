To the editor:
As a long-time communications professional and currently the Institution for Savings’ senior vice president in this capacity I take exception to several false statements and assumptions published in The Daily News about the recent Planning Board meeting held via Zoom.
In an article on June 5th regarding the rescheduled Planning Board Zoom meeting, Colleen Secino is quoted as saying the virtual meeting format and technology discourage people from taking part. “There are also people who are hearing or sight impaired and have language barriers,” she states.
This statement is not only incorrect, it is frankly insulting to those with disabilities and strongly refuted by Jennie Donahue, chair of the Newburyport Disabilities Commission, who said in a recent social media post: “This is a very out of place statement and frankly offensive. People with disabilities can access technology well these days…. the method of this meeting is not something new or that was chosen by the bank; every single city meeting has been done virtually and there have been no cries for the disabled about those meetings.”
Ms. Donahue also reiterates the commission’s strong support for the bank’s expansion project. “We are greatly in favor of the project because it will create accessibility where there was once none. That is paramount to people with disabilities.”
According to the Attorney General’s Office, Zoom meetings are 100% legal and acceptable under Gov. Baker’s emergency guidance on the Open Meeting Law and based on advice from both the Centers for Disease Control and Massachusetts Department of Public Health. To clarify, it was the bank’s attorney Lisa Mead who paused last week’s hearing when she and other bank officials were inundated with texts and emails from bank employees and supporters unable to access the Zoom meeting due to a capacity limit. It was the bank, though fully prepared to proceed, that requested a postponement until additional capacity could be added to the city’s Zoom plan.
It was an honest mistake made by the city and they have since corrected it. To compare that misstep to "shutting down outlets to civil discourse in a democracy" and "vaguely familiar to what the Chinese are doing in Hong Kong" as Jack Santos did in his June 7th letter to the editor is a gross exaggeration.
Mr. Santos also states: “It would be no surprise if a planning board arrives at wrong conclusions when they can't see the faces, body language, or physical numbers of attendees.” Luckily, we are fortunate that our Planning Board doesn’t make important decisions based on "faces, body language or physical numbers of attendees," but on whether a proposed plan meets the regulatory guidelines and legal requirements set forth by the city. This revised plan meets all regulatory requirements and already has the support of, among many other groups and individuals, several city commissions.
Public discourse and discussion are fruitful to our society. Making derogatory claims about those with disabilities and comparing an honest mistake to hampering free speech is downright shameful.
Mary Anne Clancy
Newburyport
