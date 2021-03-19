To the editor:
The front page of The Daily News on Wednesday contained the picture of two Amesbury High students along with an article, “Advocating for change,” of the current AHS Indian mascot.
The article states, “The logo itself disrespects and diminishes Native American cultural and spiritual practices.” Wow, as a partial member of the Penobscot Indians and an alumni of the Amesbury Indians, nothing in that statement could be further from the truth! What Indians did they interview to make such an absurd statement?
I urge the students to go to the Penobscot reservation on Indian Island in Old Town, Maine, to learn how real Native Americans feel about the Indian being used as a mascot. For instance, do they even know who Louis Sockalexis is?
Let me enlighten you. Louis Sockalexis is the most famous member of the Penobscot tribe. He was a Hall of Fame baseball player with Cleveland and so loved by the team that he influenced the changing the name of the franchise to the Cleveland Indians.
His name is still on a major building on the reservation. Now, how do you think the Penobscot will feel when the cancel culture changes the name to the Cleveland Baseball Team? You will have taken away a major source of Penobscot pride. But why bother to consult Native Americans when “woke” folks know what’s best for them!
I was a member of the undefeated Class C championship Amesbury Indian football team of 1952. We were given a trip to New York City and a beautiful jacket with our Indian logo on it.
When we returned, my family went to visit relatives in Old Town and I proudly wore the jacket on the Penobscot reservation. The real Native Americans were proud of the logo on my jacket.
Have we lowered ourselves so much that mere opinions drive our decisions with no research into the facts?
John R. Carter
Seabrook
