To the editor:
I can only imagine that Larry Oliveto wrote his letter to the editor in the March 17 edition, has recently lost a loved one to cancer. If that was not the catalyst, wow. In either case, I cannot let his comments stand without my responding.
As one who has lost more than I care to count of family and friends to cancer since the 50s and having been diagnosed myself with a cancer that was only a few years ago a death sentence, I feel Mr. Oliveto was terribly insulting to those who have committed their lives to ridding us of this horrible disease. It is only because of this dedication and amazing work done by the medical world for the past 70-plus years that I am able to write this today and able to look forward to many more years of living. If he is older than 45 he might remember how breast cancer and many other forms of cancer, even with children, were death sentences when today so many recover and are back with the living very quickly.
He will have to come to grips with the fact that it is not just the politicians that are condemning our so-called leaders in the administration for their utter lack of preparedness and denial, “The dog ate my paper,” or worse, I have no idea what people I hire are doing in my workplace. We will see in November that this attitude that government is too big, takes individual freedoms away and science is fake, is a narrow minded, ill informed and selfish position. Are mistakes made and personal interests too prominent in government? Of course, just like in the rest of the population. This current crisis will highlight the shortcomings of our profit based hospital care systems. I hope Mr. Oliveto or a loved one of his does not need an emergency bed because of contracting coronavirus.
Peter Swift
Newburyport
