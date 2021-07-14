To the editor:
Frederick Douglass, one of the founders of the abolitionist Liberty Party (which joined the Conscience Whigs, Free Soilers and American Republicans at Exeter Town Hall in 1853) is finally being quoted again for his famous "Fourth of July speech."
Yet he also warned, “my own hard earnings, every cent of it — was demanded of me, and taken from me by Master Hugh,” a Jacksonian Democrat. In the Legislature, I’ve sustained Douglass’ adroit reasoning that "taxation of wages is slavery."
“To make a contented slave,” Douglass warned, “you must make a thoughtless one. It is necessary to darken his moral and mental vision, and, as far as possible, to annihilate his power of reason. He must be able to detect no inconsistencies in slavery. The man that takes his earnings, must be able to convince him that he has a perfect right to do so.”
Aren’t government schools doing this to children today with the bizarre “Critical Race Theory?”
Modern newspapers spend more time criticizing the former president than the current — infamous for mass incarceration of poor and brown Americans — and none on his obvious heir apparent — herself infamous for incarcerating 1,900 Black and brown Americans for nonviolent gun and drug possession.
Yet isn’t it also enslavement to turn Americans into prison slave labor for these modern victimless crimes? Or mandatory “volunteer” work required of high school students? Or the $86,220 as your share of the national debt? And the slow conversion of our health care system into corporate socialism? A total cost of government nearly $33,000 per year per person?
Another founder of the Liberty Party was fiscally conservative Sen. John Hale, who said “to be silent is to be false to the great interests of liberty.”
His painting still hangs in the Statehouse chamber. Today, the Liberty Party lives on as the small, yet active Republican Liberty Caucus.
As a member of that group, I've introduced the Civil Rights Act of 2019 and intend to do so again next year, as we now enjoy Republican majorities. We cut taxes by $171 million as a matter of principle and will restore New Hampshire to the lowest tax burden in the nation if given the chance.
And we intend to restore civil liberties that have been slowly eroded under the guise of every crisis.
Max Abramson
Seabrook
The letter writer is a New Hampshire state representative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.