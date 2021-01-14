To the editor:
In response to the recent Daily News editorial about retiring House Speaker DeLeo’s lieutenant’s quiet ascent into the speakership, I agree with your conclusion that the process of electing a speaker should be transparent, but lack of transparency at the Statehouse is no surprise to anyone.
The News published a Jan. 11, 2019, editorial noting a failed two-year attempt by a commission of six House members and six senators to amend the state Public Records Law.
“Excuse us for being naively optimistic that, finally, lawmakers would open the doors — and the records — of these three branches of state government … . In the end, commissioners couldn’t agree on much, leaving Massachusetts the only state where all three branches of government are exempt from public records laws.”
The commission’s inability to agree on a single recommendation was a failure, but the larger issue remains that DeLeo held an unassailable grip on the state’s most powerful political position for too long.
Underscoring this, the AP’s Steve LeBlanc wrote, “He's elected by just 1/160 of the state's population, but the Massachusetts House speaker wields enormous clout over every aspect of Bay State politics."
And like previous speakers, DeLeo was not immune from scandal. He was identified as an unindicted co-conspirator allegedly scheming to influence fellow lawmakers ahead of his election as speaker by arranging to trade positions for votes.
Concentrating power in the speaker results in lack of transparency and exposes the ugly underside of politics: graft, corruption and patronage. Speaker term limits seem to be the logical solution.
But the source of the problem resides in the assembly, not the speaker. There is an unhealthy imbalance on Beacon Hill with Democrats holding supermajorities in the House and Senate – 128-30 and 37-3, respectively.
Despite this disparity, in the 2020 state representative races, the News could manage only a tepid endorsement of moderate Jim Kelcourse and called hardworking, centrist Lenny Mirra’s contest with Christina Eckert a “toss-up.”
The House is awash with like-minded Democratic candidates like Amber Hewett and Eckert who invariably fall neatly in line with party diktats. Ultimately, the commonwealth suffers from a lack of balance in debate and transparency. Unfortunately, the News disappoints by missing the connection.
A one-party system is corrosive to the two-party ideal of functional government. The only workable solution is for voters to elect representatives who pledge to hold leadership accountable.
Absent a significant minority positioned to force roll call votes for accountability, there will be no chance to infuse the process with the openness the News advocates.
In the end, the big loser is the collapse of a competitive political system and the surrender of any pretense of transparency.
Taxpayers and citizens deserve better. The time has long passed for term limits for all elected positions throughout state government, not just the speaker of the House.
Scott Fallavollita
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.