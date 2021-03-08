To the editor:
As a retired early childhood educator, I am offended at the remarks belittling teachers with early childhood degrees in the recent letter to the editor titled "Forgive student loans? No way."
The comments in the letter are degrading: “Have you tried to hire a skilled tradesman lately? I bet I could find several underemployed graduates with a degree in early childhood development, though. Bet they even had a semester overseas. How nice.”
Teaching young children is one of the most important professions but unfortunately, it’s not respected and appreciated as it should be.
Educated early childhood teachers are very much in demand, not underemployed as the author claims. The pandemic has shined a light on their importance.
They have been working tirelessly since the summer under very stringent COVID-19 regulations. They risk their health every day because it is unbearable to distance 6 feet away from a young child who needs a hug.
Though they most likely earn much less than a skilled tradesman, they have chosen to dedicate themselves to caring for and educating young children.
I don’t know why the writer chose to specifically mock graduates with degrees in early childhood development but he owes them all an apology.
Janis Ridgley
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.