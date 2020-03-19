To the editor:
What a wonderful time for a “teaching moment.” Social distancing is creating a new dynamic in our lives. But rather than stew over the inconvenience that it brings to all of us, we would be better served as a community to think about how we can creatively be neighborly, while also making sure that the vulnerable among us are getting what they need.
Already, Newburyport Youth Services is setting up a volunteer network to aid in babysitting and in food and medical errands. And local food pantries and others are working to make sure that meals are available to needy children.
We’re just beginning to identify needs, and there are likely many others in our community that will come to light or become obvious in the coming days. But what happens if this situation continues for much longer than many of us are assuming – maybe for months instead of weeks?
As a community, we should show some leadership in finding creative ways to make sure that all of our businesses, institutions and the people who rely on them will survive and continue to flourish and provide the services and amenities that we have come to expect and appreciate.
My own house of worship, the First Religious Society, last week held its first live-streamed religious service. At least 130 joined by computer link while remaining safely spaced. This coming week had been scheduled as a joint service with the local temple. It will be live-streamed again. Our minister, Rev. Rebecca Bryan, is also working with leaders of the temple to see how we can assist their community in providing religious services.
We not only need this kind of creative outreach during this time of social distancing, we should also learn about new ways of being good neighbors and to think about how we can extend what we have learned once our routines finally return to whatever is the new normal.
This is a time when an entirely new group of community leaders is likely to emerge thanks to the new ways they have championed during this time frame. But let’s not just leave it up to the few. It is incumbent on all of us to be a little better to contribute to a better neighbor. This is a time for us to be creative in ways that we have not been in the past. If we succeed, it will pay dividends for all of us.
Lynn Kettleson
Byfield
