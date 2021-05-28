To the editor:
In many places around our country, formerly protected lands have been turned over for use as coal fields, mines or oil extraction sites. It may seem like a way to strengthen the economy and gather more resources. However. the benefits come at a terrible cost.
Three sites in the U.S. – the Bears Ears National Monument, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and an area of Superior National Forest – have all been used for industrial purposes, though in those processes, the nature around the areas has been damaged, sometimes permanently.
Bears Ears, a site of some of the earliest civilization on this continent, was shrunk to a fraction of its previous size by the Trump administration. A part of Superior National Forest was, too, in an area known as the Boundary Waters.
Formerly, no cars, boats or low-flying aircraft were allowed in this region to protect the watershed, which many communities around the forest rely on. The lakes in this area were so clean, you could drink right out of them.
In 2018, the Trump administration allowed a mining company, Twin Metals, to open a copper mine in the area, despite the fact that copper mining releases harmful materials, such as arsenic, lead and mercury, into the surrounding environment, undoubtedly spreading irreversible pollution throughout the Boundary Waters.
Now, in 2021, the presence of the Keystone XL Pipeline is a major concern among conservationists. With its pending extension, proposed to transport tar sands oil, a highly acidic crude oil, it would run from Calgary, Canada, to Houston, Texas.
In its path are several state animal refuges and Native American reservations that would be seriously affected if the pipeline were to leak, not to mention the complications of an oil pipeline passing through federally and state-protected areas. Ironically, the current pipeline is the site of the most oil leaks in the country.
A spokesperson from the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) noted, "Our argument is that we should not be using dirty tar sands oil at all. We must move toward a clean energy economy with an emphasis on renewable energy, and creating more fossil fuel infrastructure will only tether us to dangerous fossil fuels for longer."
For my eighth-grade I Am We Project, I am advocating against the Keystone XL Oil Pipeline to keep our natural lands protected under law.
We cannot continue to rely on short-term solutions that will cause damage in the future.
Theo Roberts
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.