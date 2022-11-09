To the editor:
We give our sincerest thanks to Chief Michael Dwyer and the West Newbury Police and Fire departments. Just in time for Halloween weekend, they provided security for our popular Maple Crest Terror Trail event, absorbing the cost for services within their budgets, thus saving us greatly on expenses.
Terror Trail is an interactive performing arts piece held at the historic farm on Moulton Street. It is part of our Arts and Agriculture Initiative designed to use the arts to raise public awareness of our local farms.
Sponsored in part by the Newburyport Bank, this event, like all Pentucket Arts Foundation events, raises funds to benefit the arts in the tri-town Pentucket region. This was our second annual Terror Trail, and we are proud to report that West Newbury’s first responders have stepped up to partner with us in this way for two years in a row. One officer even went so far as to donate his own time!
The presence of the West Newbury Police and Fire departments gives this unique and well-attended fall event an extra assurance of safety. Their help included directing traffic, patrolling the trail, having emergency services on-site, and putting out street parking signage. In addition, they shared their considerable good will and kindness.
For 20 years, the all-volunteer, nonprofit Pentucket Arts Foundation has been dedicated to using the transformational power of the arts to help make our region a more vibrant and creative place in which to live, learn, work and be inspired.
We are so grateful for community partners like Police/Fire Chief Dwyer and his amazing team who have graciously embraced our mission and consistently stand ready to help.
We look forward to seeing the community turn out for our 20th anniversary A cappella Night on Nov. 19 and our holiday Makers Market on Dec. 4! To learn more, visit www.pentucketarts.org
JOSEF ALLEN
JULIE MAICHOW
Maple Crest Terror Trail co-coordinators
West Newbury
