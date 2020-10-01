To the editor:
We met Bryan Eaton 25 years ago when we moved to Newburyport.
He was easy to spot as he rushed around town with his camera strapped to him – off to another assignment. He has covered many events for the Newburyport Art Association, Custom House Museum and other nonprofits. Also at City Hall, Chamber events, and a love of nature which we continue to enjoy – especially those summer penguins in the Merrimack River.
We have enjoyed his coverage in The Newburyport Daily News and Newburyport Magazine. He has a good eye and gift to find the right moment to capture that special shot.
But he also has another talent, which is cooking. We were fortunate to win a Chinese dinner for six prepared by Bryan with his homemade dumplings at a Chamber of Commerce buskers event at Market Square a number of years ago.
The dinner expanded to eight and we had a wonderful dinner as he worked in the kitchen. We sure would love to have a repeat of that meal.
We feel that his camera will continue to be with him daily and that he is still a great cook.
Best wishes Bryan, you will be missed.
Marge and Skip Motes
Newburyport
