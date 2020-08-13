To the editor:
Thirty plus years. That is how long Newbury has had the good fortune to have Mike Reilly as a member of, and long-time leader of its Police Department. Lucky us!
The chief has served Newbury and its residents with integrity, respect, common sense, unfailing courtesy, strong advocacy for his department and a leadership style that will hopefully remain long after his recently announced retirement. He leaves so much to be proud of.
Thank you Mike, and best wishes for a long and happy future.
Mark Gleckman
Newbury
