To the editor:
Newburyport High School’s annual Scholarship Night was held May 27 at 6:30 p.m. Unlike years past, scholarships were not presented at the high school.
This year, scholarships along with recipients were announced on Local 9 television channel.
It was with great pleasure to award the Garry F. Doyle Memorial Scholarship to Madison I. Schmidt. We found this young lady to be outstanding. She has all the qualities and character that our brother Garry represents.
During this time of social distancing, we were able to deliver Madison her scholarship after the announcement on Local 9. We were able to surprise her with lots of noise and, of course, maroon and gold balloons!
This would not have been possible if it wasn’t with the help of some very important members of our amazing community.
A very special thank-you to the Newburyport Police Department, Newbury Police Department and Newburyport Fire Department.
Linda and Jay Larcome
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.