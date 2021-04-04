To the editor:
A big thank you to the our generous Newburyport community for coming out to support local children and families.
Central Congregational Church organized a "Drive-By Diaper Collection" on Saturday, March 27 to benefit Anchor of Hope (AOH) Diaper Bank. For two hours the cars, pedestrians and baby strollers rolled by with large and small donations from families, individuals, service groups and faith-based organizations. The "smiles in the eyes" behind the masks were clearly seen!
We collected 7,568 diapers and 7,252 wipes. AOH typically distributes about 8,000 free diapers per month to families, so that was almost a whole month's supply. The generous financial donations received that day provided AOH with enough funds to supply a second month of diapers. Two whole months of help for babies – amazing!
Every year AOH writes a grant to The Swasey Fund so that free diapers can be distributed to Newburyport residents through Community Service of Newburyport, Inc. Thank you to The Swasey Fund for their support. AOH will be distributing these free diapers to local families through Community Service, Thom Pentucket Early Intervention Program, Community Giving Tree and Healthy Families.
Members of the Central Congregational Church
Newburyport
