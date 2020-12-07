To the editor:
As would be expected, it was very unsettling to find that a beloved family member needed to be in the hospital and rehabilitation center during a pandemic.
Our family had significant concerns due to the growing COVID numbers.
Thankfully, our family member was transferred to the Country Center for Health & Rehabilitation for her convalescence.
There, she received exceptional care from the entire staff. They made her feel safe, comfortable and well-cared for, especially through the Thanksgiving holiday.
Our family was kept well-informed by the nursing staff and administration. Our family member reported that the facility was always clean, her needs were attended to in a timely manner, COVID mitigation procedures were followed, the food was excellent, and the staff was kind and caring.
She has since been discharged home and is doing well.
We would like to thank the entire staff of Country Center for Health & Rehabilitation for their personalized care and hard work during this very difficult time.
This includes housekeeping, kitchen staff, CNAs, nursing, therapists and administration. We are grateful beyond words and appreciate all you have done for our family.
Ron and Gloria Breton
Kensington, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.