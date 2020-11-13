LETTER: Thanks for a successful food drive

Newburyport Scout Troop 21 recently held a food drive at Plum Island Airport on Saturday, Oct. 24, which benefited The Pettengill House food pantry.
On behalf of Scoutmasters Len Wallace and Dr. Michelle LaFlemme and Newburyport Troop 21 Joint Units, we wish to thank our amazing and generous community for the numerous food and nonfood donations and additional monetary gifts for this very important and worthy local cause.
We also wish to thank Troop 21 committee member Rob Ciampitti for the leadership in organizing this Troop 21 food drive event, and of course to all the parents and Scouts who participated in making our Troop 21 food drive a great success for our dear friends at The Pettengill House food pantry.
In all, Troop 21 collected $560 in cash, $600 in $50 Market Basket gift cards and over 3,000 pounds of food donations.
Again, thank you for supporting our local Scouts and needy families.
Len Wallace
Scoutmaster
Troop 21 Joint Units
