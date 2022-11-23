To the editor:
The Newburyport Farmers’ Market would like to say a heartfelt “Thank you” to Newburyport Bank, Anna Jaques Hospital and Matter Communications for sponsoring the 2022 summer farmers market.
A special thank-you goes out to the Greater Newburyport community for supporting the market and to all of our amazing vendors who made the market extra special this summer.
Additionally, a big thank-you goes to David Hal,l who is a visionary and forerunner of all things green in our community, and The Tannery Marketplace our beloved home away from home.
We hope everyone has wonderful holidays this winter, and we look forward to seeing everyone in the spring of 2023.
SHARI WILKINSON
Newburyport Farmers’ Market
Newburyport
