To the editor:
Many thanks to the Newburyport, Newbury, Amesbury and community neighbors who came to the Theater in the Open “The Art of Storytelling” outdoor fundraiser this past Sunday.
It didn’t seem possible to have a theater fundraiser in these COVID times, but through the creative efforts of Hailey Klein, Kimm Wilkinson, Teddy Speck, Kelly Shea Knowles and the TITO artists and board, it was hugely successful and a breath of fresh air, literally and figuratively.
It was Zen-like to view art outside, safely social distancing, accompanied by poetry and music, on the grounds of the beautiful Adelynrood Retreat and Conference Center in Byfield. Some of the artwork — collected and donated by the TITO board, staff, and friends — went home with smiling patrons.
One event attendee said, “We loved the event — so beautiful, and it just hit the perfect note in terms of being able to do something in person safely.”
Excellent art is still available on the live online auction until this coming Sunday at www.theaterintheopen.org. Thanks again to everyone for your continuing support of Theater in the Open. It’s wonderful living in a community that loves and values the arts.
Judith Chaffee
Newbury
