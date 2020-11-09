To the editor:
The Nov. 4 edition arrived with some bad news. No, not the election coverage — at least not on this day.
Instead, it was the letter from Steve Baskin of the Circulation Department.
It told us that Bob Yoho was retiring after decades at the job he loved – delivering the Newburyport Daily News in the wee hours of the morning.
One winter, we canceled our subscription because we were traveling. When he saw that we were back home, he called to see if he could resume delivery.
"I hate to lose a customer," he said.
In good weather, when we would be sleeping with windows open, it was just part of the night sounds when we'd hear his tires crunching on the crushed stone driveway of our condo building between 1:30 and 3 a.m.
Bob should know he's already missed and that his many customers are sending prayers and best wishes his way.
Stephanie and Bill Griffith
Newburyport
