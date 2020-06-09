To the editor:
Thank you to the administration and teachers at Newburyport High School for coordinating so many Senior Week celebrations.
The culminating event of the car parade on Sunday was just fantastic. Seeing the cars decorated, the seniors in their caps and gowns and finally, lots of smiles everywhere, showed that you nailed it! Perfectly!
And a huge thank-you to the City of Newburyport – residents and officials alike – for coming out to line the parade route and cheer with such enthusiasm. It felt a little emotional at times, just feeling the support and kindness – cowbells, streamers, music and loud applause lined the entire route. My senior was beaming.
Alison McDougall
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.