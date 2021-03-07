To the editor:
Thank you for publishing the letter from George Wood (March 5) regarding the "Great experience with vaccine clinic." I have been trying to get an appointment for weeks with no luck. After reading Mr. Wood's letter this morning, I immediately contacted Lawrence General Hospital and now have an appointment for my first shot next Friday, March 12. I was equally impressed with the ease it was to make the appointment and am looking forward to next Friday. A big thank you to both Mr. Woods for sharing and The Daily News for publishing.
Beryl Puddester-McKenna
Merrimac
