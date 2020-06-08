To the editor:
On June 3, the Byfield Community Arts Center, closed since March like other arts venues, opened its doors to the American Red Cross. Over 50 people came to donate blood in this great time of need.
We appreciate the response from our community and the continued efforts of the nurses and technicians who orchestrate these blood drives.
Thanks also to the Newburyport Daily News and Jen Solis for publicizing this blood drive and supporting us.
Heidi Fram
Byfield Community Arts Center
