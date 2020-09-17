To the editor:
The 2020 Summer Reading Program during this unprecedented time was a big success, largely due to the enthusiastic support of our sponsor.
By summer’s end, our youth participants read 22,000 minutes and the library was able to distribute 200 Grab & Go activity bags for local families.
Our adult participants read 308 books. On behalf of the Rowley Public Library and all of the Summer Reading Program participants, I would like to thank The Friends of the Rowley Public Library, without whose help our summer would have been a fizzle!
Teri Bennett
Youth Services
Rowley Public Library
Rowley
