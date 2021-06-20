To the editor:
The Pettengill House, Inc.’s Mission Possible virtual fundraiser was a big success, and on behalf of everyone at Pettengill House, we would like to sincerely thank all those who made it possible. Because of generous support from many individuals, groups, and businesses, we raised $75,438 — exceeding our fundraising goal of $50,000! These funds will help provide essential programs and services for some of the most vulnerable, at-risk, and low income individuals, children, and families in our local communities.
We would like to thank three of our longtime partners: Institution for Savings for their matching donation at the “Mission Infinity” level of $10,000 to kick off the event; BankProv for their “Mission Infinity” contribution of $10,000; and Newburyport Bank for their “Mission Incredible” donation of $5,000 in honor of Sandra Licciardo’s years of service as a dedicated member of the Pettengill House Board of Directors.
We would also like to thank all of our wonderful community partners, volunteers, board and advisory members, staff, and clients of Pettengill House who took the time to provide testimonial statements and/or videos to help support Mission Possible. One of the goals of this month-long virtual event was to provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the work that happens at Pettengill House every day and the agency’s impact on the community. These inspiring videos and statements will remain available to view on the Pettengill House Facebook page (@thepettengillhouse).
Finally, we would like to express our profound gratitude to all the generous individuals, groups, and businesses who contributed to this campaign, whether by donating funds, spreading the word, or volunteering time and hard work. As we all know, this is a deeply challenging time, and although we have a lot to be optimistic about with growing vaccine rates and decreasing COVID-19 cases, the multi-layered impact of the pandemic will continue to take a heavy toll on many people’s lives far into the future. It has been truly heartwarming to see so many community members come together to help support and empower our most vulnerable and at-risk neighbors in need and help make our Mission Possible!
For more information, please visit pettengillhouse.org.
Tiffany Nigro, executive director
The Pettengill House Board of Directors
