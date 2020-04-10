To the editor:
As we all wait to see what normal will now be, I see something down at the Newbury landing that is very normal: Danny Brown and his son Josh working on our docks. Getting us ready for another boating season, it is April and boating season is coming.
I want to say thank you to Danny and Josh for the tremendous service they did us with the first phase of rebuilding our docks last season. Now, they are finishing up Phase 2 and it's looking better than ever.
To say it was an upgrade would be an insult to them. It was a transformation, everything about it was better. They worked through good weather and bad to have it ready so we could enjoy our season.
They also worked through a million questions from people stopping to see what was going on, I know this because I asked half of them myself. The dock system we ended up with is one we can feel comfortable using and proud to bring guests out on.
They not only gave us a champagne dock, they did it on a beer budget. In fact, I'm pretty sure they saved us more than they cost us.
So I want to say to them thank you! And while I'm at it, thanks to all the harbormasters who help out all season long, too.
I'd be remiss if I didn't mention our new ramp. The DPW did a great job on the ramp, so thanks guys, a job very, very well done. It's a pleasure having a dock and ramp that is safe, efficient and makes us look like we are a boating community.
As boaters, it's our job to take care of it. So let's be careful around it, treat it like it's the last dock/ramp many of us will have, because it probably is. Nothing damages a ramp quicker than power loading so let's not do that. We waited a long time for these upgrades, let's enjoy them for their full lifespan.
Thanks again guys, a great job all around!
John Protopapas
Newbury
