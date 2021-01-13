Recently, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2016 delivered a catered meal to World War II and Korean War veterans (members of the post) and their spouses in appreciation of their service to our country.
I would like to thank the members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2016 for remembering us. It was a wonderful gift!
What a wonderful surprise, a delicious turkey dinner! It was so nice to finish a challenging 2020 being remembered by such a thoughtful group.
Thank you so much and may the new year bring better times.
God Bless all of you.
Teresa Axten
Amesbury
