To the editor:
Many thanks to all for a very successful Mini Chocolate Tour!
As a mini version of Newburyport’s well-known Chocolate Tour (this year would have been our 17th year, but it was canceled due to COVID-19), we offered a drive-by version.
It was simple and uplifting! On June 20, we staged ourselves at the Newburyport Senior Center and encouraged people to stop by, accept a well-stuffed bag of locally made chocolates, and make a donation toward one of our favorite beneficiaries, the prescription refill programs at four of our Councils on Aging (Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury and Amesbury).
Despite the very hot and humid day, the response was wonderful. We had a steady stream of chocolate lovers stopping by and everyone was generous with their donations.
We cleared well over $3,000, which will be passed on to our local seniors to help them with prescription co-pays and other medical expenses during this pandemic.
A special thanks to our sponsors who graciously allowed us to apply their monies to this year’s mini tour instead of our usual full tour. These sponsors were: Financial Advisors, Institution for Savings, Newburyport Counseling Group, Central Congregational Church and the New England Chocolate Company.
The 18th annual Newburyport Chocolate Tour will return May 15, 2021. Put us on your calendars. In the meantime, remember our motto: Eat chocolate, be happy, do good.
Diane Hawkins-Clark
Erin Kenaga
Co-chairs
17th annual Newburyport Chocolate Tour
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.