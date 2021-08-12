To the editor:
On Aug. 2, another successful fundraiser for Yankee Homecoming at Ould Newbury Country Club was held.
Once again, the weather cooperated and was absolutely perfect for the Yankee Homecoming Geno Open Golf Tournament. Although the $10,000 prize for a hole in one on the sixth hole eluded our 64 golfers, a good time was had by all.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic for businesses, many stepped up to the plate once again for us, and we would like to acknowledge and thank our 2021 sponsors and donors:
Abraham’s Bagels, Agave Mexican Bistro, Anchor Stone Deck Pizza, Andover Staffing Group, Anna Jaques Hospital, Arthur Page Insurance, the Basin, Best of British, Better Comfort Systems, Brass Lyon, the Black Cow, BC Essentials, David’s Fish Market, the Deck/Village, Denise’s Flower Shop, Domino’s Pizza, Essex River Cruises, The Grog, the Grove, Harvey & Martin PLLC, Hyman’s Pennyworth, Inn Street Barber Shop, Jabra, Keiver-Willard Lumber, the LaCroix family, Leary’s Fine Wine & Spirits, and Life Is Good.
Also: Lighthouse Preservation Society, Loretta, Market Square Optical, Midas of Newburyport, Minuteman Press, Mission Oak Grille, M.K. Benatti Jewelers, Newburyport Family Dental, Ould Newbury Golf Club, Oregano, Paddle Inn, Partridge in a Bear Tree, Polished, Port CFO Solutions, Port Tavern, Ponte Vecchio Restaurant, Riverside Cycle, Reedy Meadow Golf Course, Radiant U Esthetics, The Pub at Ould Newbury, Rivolve, Shea’s Riverside Restaurant, Shea’s Riverside Inn & Motel, Starboard Galley, Stonecrust Pizza, Jane Sutter, Tendercrop Farm, Valerie’s Gallery and the Village Silversmith,
Sincere thanks also to our tournament volunteers Jane Sutter, Nicole Powers, Tim Powers, Ray Nippes, Ashley Greco and Rhea Givas; to Jim Hilton and the staff at Ould Newbury; and to the staff at The Pub at Ould Newbury.
Last but not least, thanks to our generous golfers. We couldn’t do it without them!
Donna and Gary Greco
Starboard Galley
YH Geno Open Co-chairs
