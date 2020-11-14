To the editor:
We knew that this fall would be different. But after the cancellations last spring, as a parent of two soccer players and a cross-country runner, I was bracing myself for a season where none of my daughters would be able to do the sports they love.
But now that the fall seasons have ended, I am so thrilled at the experiences all were able to enjoy and want to recognize two individuals for making this happen.
Thank you to Dana Rimer, the president of the NYSA, for her tireless efforts organizing a soccer season with 51 teams, ages 6 to 14.
Aside from playing with a mask, the athletes had what felt like a normal season — the games were fun and competitive; parents cheered; practices went as usual and everyone got to play.
But while this felt almost normal from the outside, I know that Dana, the NYSA team and the coaches were constantly monitoring, communicating and working extremely hard to get us from week to week. Thank you Dana and the team at NYSA.
The second person I’d like to acknowledge is Kyle Hodsdon, the AD at NHS. Managing fall sports is daunting in normal times, but the limitations imposed by the MIAA/state made a normal season seem impossible.
I honestly feared the worst — participation limits, games or the entire season canceled, or worst of all, a breakdown in the team morale and spirit that has always been a hallmark of Clipper teams.
But instead, with the tireless efforts of Mr. Hodsdon, Kathy Cutter and all of the coaches, NHS teams had as close to a normal season as anyone could have hoped.
Behind the scenes while the athletic department managed contact tracing, new rules and ever-changing schedules, the teams continued to excel. Instead of a canceled season, NHS now has CAL champions or co-champions in golf, soccer and field hockey and two cross-country teams with 5-1 records.
Most importantly, while there have been painful sacrifices like postseason tournaments and in-person banquets, the team spirit and morale of the groups is as strong as it has ever been.
That is a testament to the determination and caring of the senior captains /leaders to the commitment of the coaches but, behind it all, to an athletic department that never stopped fighting to create these opportunities and overcame serious obstacles to make sure they were not derailed.
Brian Moore
Newburyport
