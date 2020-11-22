To the editor:
In a year like no other, Anna Jaques Hospital and the Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation is incredibly thankful for the community and all who have supported us throughout this difficult time. For every gift and act of kindness received, we thank you for the extraordinary gratitude you have shown to your community hospital.
In particular, we’d like to thank all those who continued their sponsorship, player registration, or donated or purchased an auction item despite the cancellation of our annual “Fore Your Health” Golf Tournament, which this year, would’ve celebrated its 30th anniversary. Your virtual participation contributed to the Stepping Forward Campaign, which plans to expand the future surgical capacity of AJH for the first time in 25 years.
A very special thank you to: Amesbury Golf & Country Club, Apple Hill Golf Club, Atkinson Resort & Country Club, Dr. Robin and Sheryl Blair, Chris Blatchly, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Inc., BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Cape Ann Golf Club, Wayne Capolupo / SPS New England, Michael and Cathy Cashman, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph C. Castagna, Cataldo Ambulance, Camie A. Chouinard, Bernie Christopher / Great Woods Post & Beam Co., Compass Facility Services, Charlie Cullen, Custodial Partners LLC, Dr. Jane Kerr-Fernandez and Luis Fernandez, Four Oaks Country Club, Dr. Paul and Maria Freedberg, Mark Gleckman, The Golf Club of New England, Grady Financial Services, Kelly and Jeffrey Gray, Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, Greater Newburyport Emergency Physicians, Inc., Halley Elevator Company Inc., Healey, Deshaies, Gagliardi & Woelfel, PC, Health Partners New England, Inc., Honda North, Joyce Hulm, Infinitt North America Inc., Institution for Savings, Paul Jolicoeur, John Judge / The Pinehills Golf Club, Keiver-Willard Lumber Corp., Matt and Karyn Khatib / The Basin Apparel, Kolb & Associates, Lynn MacGill, Matter Communications, Inc., Byron and Helen Matthews, Cathy MacPherson, Merrimack Valley Federal Credit Union, Jonathan Miller, Newburyport Bank, Newburyport Framers, North Shore Bank, Delia O'Connor and Dr. E. Thomas O'Neil, Ould Newbury Golf Club, Rochester Electronics, Inc., David Sanford, Sharecare Health Data Service, Shields Health Care Group, Signature Consultants, David Smith, Sports Medicine North, St. Jean's Credit Union Charitable Foundation, Skip Stearns, Strem Chemicals, Inc., Wall's Ford Inc., Mark F. Welch and Whittier Health Network / Port Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center.
On behalf of every patient who benefits from our community hospital, thank you again for your support!
Matt Khatib, Chair
Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation
