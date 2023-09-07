To the editor:
The Newburyport Chamber Music Festival (NCMF) board, artistic director, artists and supporters know that music, especially live music, makes the world a better place. At live music events, people from all walks of life can be together experiencing the transformative power of music.
For 13 days in August world-class musicians played for puppet shows with Theater in the Open, held open rehearsals and a panel discussion, offered a free family concert culminating with four concerts – one at Union Congregational Church in Amesbury; one in Brown Chapel in Newburyport; one in Zach Fields’ The Space in Amesbury; and the grand finale at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport.
These places were filled with people from as far away as Minnesota to as close as our next-door neighbors. It was magical to see the joy and wonder of people rising to their feet, bursting with applause as performances ended.
We know that this would not happen without the community who volunteer and invest in our work. To all those individuals, the Institution for Savings, Newburyport Bank, the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the local councils of Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Merrimac, Rowley and Salisbury thank you!
We are grateful to everyone who agrees that music can change the way we live in the world for the better.
BETH DYER CLARY
President
Newburyport Chamber Music Festival board
