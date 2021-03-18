To the editor:
The Newburyport Farmers’ Market would like to say a heartfelt thank-you to Newburyport Bank and Anna Jaques Hospital for sponsoring the return of the summer farmers market.
Both institutions have sponsored the market for over 12 years. The market would not be here without the support of these two beloved local institutions and the support of David Hall, owner of The Tannery, and a visionary and forerunner of all things green in our community.
We will soon be announcing the opening date of the summer farmers market.
A special thank-you goes out to the Greater Newburyport community for supporting the market all these years; we are so excited to bring the market back to the community and see everyone at The Tannery Marketplace!
We know it’s going to be a great summer of local food at the Newburyport Farmers’ Market and we hope you can join us.
Shari Wilkinson
Founder
Newburyport Farmers’ Market
