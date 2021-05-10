To the editor:
The Newburyport Literary Festival recently celebrated its 16th year, its second using the Zoom format.
What an event!
This year, we had over 100 writers, poets, speakers and moderators participating in the festival. We began Friday evening and ran three tracks of concurrent programming all day Saturday and Sunday for a total of 45 events.
Such enthusiasm! Audiences responded with gratitude and generosity. It is very encouraging to those of us who work to make it happen.
We are continually inspired by the enthusiastic reception from our friends in Newburyport and the surrounding area; however, we are amazed by the number of folks who are now able to join us from far away. Readers from the U.K., Switzerland, Turkey, Greece and New Zealand joined us to participate in the author discussions.
For book lovers, conversations about books with authors offer a wealth of adventure and reflection. We are so glad to reach so many book lovers here and around the world.
Thank you for your support. Maybe next year, we'll get to see you!
Vicki Hendrickson and Jennifer Entwistle
Newburyport
