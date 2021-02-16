To the editor:
Central Congregational Church would like to thank the many generous donors who supported our drive-by pet food collection on Feb. 13. Why a pet food drive? Pets are so important to so many people for the comfort, connection and love they provide. It is a huge cause of stress for owners to not be able to properly feed and care for their beloved animals, especially during this very challenging time.
For two hours, masked and socially distanced volunteers received thousands of items which were donated to the First Parish Church pet food pantry, the Newbury Elder Pet Fund and the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society. Seven large vans filled to the brim rolled out with wet food, dry food, dog bones, cat litter, pee pads and chew toys, along with cash donations and gift certificates for pet grooming services. A special thank you to Julie Ganong and the employees of Chococoa Baking Co., who generously organized a donation in support of the drive-by pet food collection.
Thank you to everyone for your support of our neighbors and their four-legged friends.
Central Congregational Church
Newburyport
