To the editor:
The West Newbury Garden Club would like to thank all of the many plant lovers in the Greater West Newbury area who made their way to our annual plant sale on the West Newbury Training Field on Saturday morning, May 15.
It was wonderful to celebrate the first real (rather than virtual) event our club was able to sponsor in over a year with so many others who enjoy gardens and who came to find just the right plants for their homes.
Without your support, the sale could not have been successful, and we would not be able to offer much-deserved scholarships next year to students who wish to prepare for a career helping the environment. Saturday was a gorgeous late spring day, and we had lots of fun. We hope you did, too.
We would also like to send thanks to the many in the community who offered plants for digging, publicized the sale in the paper and electronically on town and community websites, and constructed miniature herb gardens and bird and bee houses.
Thank you all sincerely, and remember the plant sale next year!
Karen Clagett
West Newbury Garden Club
