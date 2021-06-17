To the editor:
The Friends of Newbury Town Library's annual plant sale was a success because of everyone who supported it. Your support, loyalty and commitment raised $3,550 that will make a difference to the community that positively impacts everyone by having the library able to provide wonderful programs for all ages once again – in person as well! 100% of the funds will be donated to the library. There are plans for fun and educational programs for you to take advantage of in the near future.
To learn about how you have helped over the years, the Friends mission, and see what's new at the library, please visit the library's website at: newburylibrary.org. If you would like to contact us directly, you can always send an email to: friendsofnewburytownlibrary@gmail.com.
The Friends of Newbury Town Library
Tammy Cotter, President
Patty Olson, Vice President
Pam Myers-Kinney, Treasurer
Linda Rivera, Secretary
Maureen Haley, Director at Large
Joan Friedman, Director at Large
