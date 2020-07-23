To the editor:
The Dragon’s Nest toy store has been a proud fixture in downtown Newburyport for almost 40 years. It has been an enormous pleasure to be such an integral part of our beautiful and vibrant town.
Some years back when we retired, our daughter Kristin interrupted her career, stepped in and kept the store in operation. When she needed to make a change in her life, Sally Owen took over and continued the legacy of the store.
Now, we will be selling the store location in Market Square and that decision coincides with Sally wanting to make a change in her life. Rather than operating as a retail location, The Dragon’s Nest will continue with online sales — www.dragonsnesttoys.com.
Before that change happens, Sally will be having a sell-off of inventory at the store at 31 Market Square in Newburyport.
Please come in and help her out with the sale and to say goodbye! We would love to see you all there over the next weeks as she winds down the storefront operation.
We wish to again say what a pleasure it has been for all these decades to be such a happy part of the downtown scene!
Thanks to all for the support, enthusiasm, patronage and encouragement over these many years.
Martin and Donna Seim
Byfield
