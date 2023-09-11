To the editor:
We have been especially impressed with the local sports news, which we find we now turn to first in the morning newspaper, over breakfast, tea and coffee.
Today’s local sports article on Pentucket’s cross-country runner Kaylie Dalgar by Kyle Gaudette ("Dalgar makes huge comeback to lead Pentucket girls to third straight title," Sept. 11, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport) was exciting and thrilling to read. We both felt that we were watching her on this long, lonely run.
Congratulations Kaylie, we will be watching for news of your next run. Having a grandson who ran cross-country in high school we know the feelings he had during these lonely events, she must have endured during the same on her run.
The sportswriters of The Daily News are doing a super job keeping up with all the local sports events in the area. Congratulations to a job well done.
We see the Newburyport teams running down High Street and know the workouts they are getting and the values they are receiving in teamwork with their sporting events. Values that will also stay with them forever and wonderful memories of good friends and teammates.
Having been the parents of three UAA swimmer years ago, we also craved the news on their events as parents and friends do today.
Thank you to the dedicated sportswriters for great coverage on all events.
MARGE AND SKIP MOTES
Newburyport
