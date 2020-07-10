To the editor:
I want to commend David Seaton on his thoughtful letter regarding missing education regarding people of color and other marginalized folks. It is a rare young person, and even rarer old person, who has the courage and sensitivity to speak out against injustice and to speak the truth. I am impressed and grateful for his message.
May we all be as smart as he is and begin to change the way many of us go through the world - with blinders on and poor awareness of what is really happening. Thank you, Mr. Seaton.
Cornelia Walsh
Newburyport
