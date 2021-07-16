To the editor:
The people of Newburyport, Newbury and the surrounding communities have stepped up again.
This time, it was our friends at the Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport. Several months ago, they approached us about supporting the Community Service of Newburyport market and the First Parish Community Food Pantry, which both stock personal care items.
The Huddle followed through with a drive for toilet paper, that bathroom essential that many of us take for granted, but there are many who can’t. Through the generosity of their members, friends and neighbors, 80 individuals donated 1,900 rolls of toilet paper and $830 for senior personal care items.
Most of the toilet paper has come to Community Service of Newburyport, and they were also able to donate a supply of toilet paper to the First Parish Church of Newbury Food Pantry. The First Parish Church also received the monetary donations to establish a senior personal care fund.
A large percentage of this pantry’s guests are elderly, and incontinence products are always in demand, rarely donated and very expensive for seniors on limited incomes. This senior personal care fund will address those needs.
While the Huddle’s drive is officially over, personal care items are always needed and they are not covered by SNAP or EBT cards. If you would like to donate personal care items, you can do so directly to Community Service of Newburyport or the First Parish Food Pantry, who are both providing these services to our neighbors in need: Newburyport Community Service market is at 35 Summer St. (the Annex at St. Paul’s Church.)
Call Ray Pillidge at 978-465-7562, Monday through Thursday, to schedule a drop-off. The First Parish Church Food Pantry is at 89 Hanover St., Newbury (temporary location). Donation drop-off is on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jane Merrow
Co-founder, First Parish Church Community Food Pantry
Ray Pillidge
Executive Director, Community Service of Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.