To the editor:
On Thursday, Aug. 12, the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry held their interim annual Cruisin’ the ‘50s Car Show.
After being canceled in 2020, this year’s show was the chamber’s first large community event in two years. The event featured 200 hand-selected cars, live music from Billy D and the Rock-its, local swing dancers and more.
The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry would like to thank the sponsors who made this event possible: Afford-A-Move, Arthur S. Page Insurance Agency, EKeys4Cars, Gould Insurance Agency, Joint Operations, Newburyport Bank, Nichols Village, Sand & Flag, Shea Concrete, St. Jeans Credit Union and Wall’s Ford.
The chamber would also like to thank show organizer Wes Pettengill for his hard work and dedication to this event every year, as well as the many volunteers who helped during the event.
For more information about future events and sponsorship opportunities, email info@newburyportchamber.org.
Nate Allard
Interim President
Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry
