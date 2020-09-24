To the editor:
The Newburyport Chamber Music Festival (NCMF) board of directors wants to thank the community for their enthusiastic participation in this year’s festival, reimagined, that was held live over the weekend of Aug. 14-16 with virtual programs (still online at the Newburyport Chamber Music website and YouTube channel) from Aug. 11-24.
This year presented a challenge to fulfill the mission of the NCMF: To bring live chamber music to the greater Newburyport community.
A string quartet, The Caroling Quartet, spent three afternoons walking the streets of the South, North and West End neighborhoods under the leadership of Artistic Director David Yang, who knocked on doors and stopped on street corners to perform live chamber music.
Residents willingly opened their doors, stepped outside, donned their masks, and stayed 6 feet or more from their neighbors to enjoy hearing live music.
In addition, the NCMF artists performed a special livestreamed concert in an empty St. Paul's Church on Saturday, Aug. 15, to benefit the AJH emergency room through participant donations. Donate you did, showing once again, the community spirit that is an integral part of Newburyport.
With great gratitude to our lead sponsors, the Institution for Savings, the Newburyport Bank and local cultural councils as well as some dedicated individuals, the board would like to say thank you, Newburyport, for your enthusiasm and support.
Looking forward to 2021 – the festival’s 20th year!
Beth Clary
President
Anne Verret-Speck
Executive Director and board member
John Moreland
Treasurer
Susan Swan
Secretary
Board members Gage Cogswell, Pat Cannon, Sherry Rogers, Anna Moreland and Mia Yim
