To the editor:
There is no doubt that we can all say that we are happy to bid farewell to 2020! It is the sense of looking ahead that gives us our fill of hope and the belief that better times are ahead of us. Community Service of Newburyport, Inc. has been blessed with generous donations to pave the way for so many in need this year. Although this year has been logistically challenging with gift giving, CSN was able to serve so many families to ensure a festive holiday through our Holiday Gift Assistance Program. As we wrap up the holiday season of giving, we would like to acknowledge our gratitude for the kindness of our donors who brought much joy to so many:
Margaret Alfoni, Louise Baribeau, Chris Bauer, Belleville Congregational Church, Monica and Lawrence Blondin, Joyce Bodenrader, Kimberly Bohlen, Gerald Burl, Anne Dupre-Burl, Carolyn Burt, Yvonne Chabrier, Tracy Duford, Joanne Gallagher, Patsy Gallagher, Susie and Tim Galvin, Fay K. Gill, Janice Green, Mary Fosillo, Tim Greenwood, Darcy Hammer, Barbara & Jim Harrington, Raymond and Nancy Hill, Howard Benevolent Society, Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation, Institution for Savings, Deb Jones and Gary Costa, Robert and Fran Kaplan, Sharon Kennedy, Pamela & Danny Kuhs, Russell Liddle, Lions Club of Newburyport, Frances Maclennan, Simantha MacLeod, Joanne Megna-Wallace, Nicholas Metcalf, Myron Moss, William Mullen, Network for Good, Newburyport Bank, Newburyport Society for the Relief of Aged Women, Lisa Palazzo, Jill Santopietro Panall, Linda Reppucci, Jan Soupcoff, Joanne Skerry, Bonnie Sontag, Steven Stronge, Tom and Debra Szabo, Lisa Terry and Dolores White.
The Board of Directors of Community Service of Newburyport, Inc.
