To the editor:
Last Saturday night, the Newburyport Education Foundation’s 12th annual Lighthouse Auction culminated after a weeklong virtual event.
A total of 382 people perused the auction website over the course of the week and 323 people actively bid on over 220 items, "buy it now" packages, naming opportunities and "funding a need."
We would like to thank our sponsors: Institution for Savings, UFP Technologies, Matter Communications, Children’s Healthcare, Eastern Bank, Irontree, Tomlinson & Hatch, Appleton Eye, Johnson O’Connor Feron & Carucci LLP, American Renaissance, Liberty Law, Walmart, College Ignite, Anchor Real Estate, Forseze Group, Riverside Pediatrics, Colden & Seymour ENT, and Helium Designs.
Our raffle, three levels of “shopping sprees” donated by M.K. Benatti, sold the most raffle tickets in our auction history, and we are so grateful for Matt and Karyn’s ongoing support each year.
Brian Callahan, Newburyport School Committee member and owner of Helium Design, lent his graphic design expertise to our marketing efforts, and Newburyport High School students Keenan Jackson, Evan Armano, Norah Morrissey and Sophia Stevens recorded, edited and produced video footage that was used to promote the event.
Barb Bailey, Stephanie Walsh, Deb Pare, Katchen Wittner, Kate Newman, Phoebe Lewis, Lisa Langis, Sue-Ellen Lamb and Annie Grant dedicated their time to the auction committee, and were vital in helping to pivot this event from its historic in-person celebration to a new virtual format.
As co-chairs of an event that had quite a few hurdles to jump over in the midst of a pandemic, we were blown away by the outpouring of support and positive energy from our wonderful community.
The Lighthouse Auction is the NEF’s largest fundraising event, and with its success, our organization is able to assist in funding next-year initiatives that are critical to continuing to drive toward our mission of continued excellence in the Newburyport public school system.
From the bottom of our hearts, we thank every volunteer, business, donor and bidder who rose to the occasion and helped make this event a huge success.
Nicole Nadeau
Kristine Enes
Newburyport Education Foundation
