To the editor:
The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry and our board of directors would like to extend a thank-you to the wonderful people who helped make this holiday season safe and festive for the entire Newburyport community.
Thank you to the City of Newburyport and Mayor Donna Holaday, New England Development, and Newburyport DPS for their help decorating the tree in Brown Square and the lampposts.
Thank you to the Newburyport Rotary Club, Newburyport High School Interact Club and Coady’s Towing for supporting this year’s Rolling Santa Parade. We also thank the Newburyport Fire Department (Lt. Barry Salt) and Newburyport Police Department (Sr. Sgt. Howard Adams) for helping make this event a fun and safe way to kick off the holiday season.
We would like to thank our lamppost sponsors for their generosity in helping decorate downtown Newburyport for the holidays. This year, we decorated 284 lampposts in the downtown area, which is more than we’ve ever decorated before. A complete list of the lamppost sponsors can be viewed on the Chamber website.
Santa’s Workshop would not have been possible this year without the help of the Newburyport Horticultural Society for the beautiful decorations, Volpone Towing for putting the workshop in place, and the Pete Morse Foundation for building and restoring the workshop.
Of course, thank you to Santa for making many visits to Newburyport from the North Pole to safely see the local children.
Finally, we would like to thank BankProv, Newburyport Bank, Nikki Vazeos and Allstate Insurance, and Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar for sponsoring the tree in Market Square and marketing downtown Newburyport.
We would especially like to thank Russell Meade of Byfield for donating this year’s tree. Thank you to Samantha’s Garden for decorating the tree, Beach Plum Flower Shop and Greenskeepers for providing wonderful greenery for the lampposts, and Dingo Creative for promoting retailers.
Downtown Newburyport looks beautiful and the festive decorations have been a bright spot for many.
On behalf of the entire Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, our board of directors, and our members: Let us create a warm, cozy experience for you; support and shop local. We wish the Greater Newburyport community happy holidays and a happy new year.
Frank G. Cousins Jr.
President
Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.