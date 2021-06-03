 

To the editor:

To say that I am thankful for all the amazing women I have cared for, the other nurse midwives, physicians, nurses and health care staff I have worked with just doesn't see to be enough. I have been most fortunate in my career, to live and work in this community caring for women and their partners, cheering them on as they deliver a beautiful baby. What better job is there?

Sincere thanks to all who have made my job so satisfying and joyful!

Lisa Walsh

 

Newburyport

