To the editor:
To say that I am thankful for all the amazing women I have cared for, the other nurse midwives, physicians, nurses and health care staff I have worked with just doesn't see to be enough. I have been most fortunate in my career, to live and work in this community caring for women and their partners, cheering them on as they deliver a beautiful baby. What better job is there?
Sincere thanks to all who have made my job so satisfying and joyful!
Lisa Walsh
Newburyport
