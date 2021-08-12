To the editor:
The captain and crew of the Impossible Dream, a universally accessible sailing catamaran, would like to say thank you to Newburyport for a fantastic visit!
During their stay, they took over 50 individuals in wheelchairs out to experience the joy of sailing.
We would like to thank Paul Hogg, the city's harbormaster, and his entire crew for ensuring safe launches and landings throughout the week. Thanks to all of our donors, including the Institution for Savings, Newburyport Bank, Meg Stewart, Tom and Lisa Sherman, and many other individual donors.
We would also like to thank the Custom House and the Firehouse Center for the Arts for donating their space for our fundraiser, Leary's, Otto's Pizza, Ipswich Brewing and Carryout Cafe for food and drink.
Special thanks to Jay McCarthy, Carol Gamble and the staff of the Firehouse for all of their help.
Finally, a huge thank-you to our Newburyport organizers, Deb Andrews, Meg Stewart, Gary Gastman and Tim Fountain.
Alan Gamble
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.