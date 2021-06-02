To the editor:
I would like to extend a sincere thank-you from myself and my family to so many whose efforts have made the difficult process of laying Mary to rest as smooth as it could be under the circumstances.
I almost hate to name names for fear of forgetting someone who very much deserves to be mentioned but I want to call out a few.
First, the Rogers Funeral Home, who did their usual stellar job shepherding my family through this (again). Second is Tyke of Port City Sandwich, who catered it for us expertly with less than 24 hours of notice.
Next is the Newburyport Fire Department, who set up and cleaned up the tables and chairs for us, which took a huge burden off of my shoulders at the last minute.
And a special thanks to Katy O'Connor Ives, Jon-Eric White and Jamie Tuccollo, who started a “GoFundMe” for us, as well as all of those who donated.
Mary’s death was sudden and unexpected, and she had no life insurance so we appreciate any help that we can get.
Thanks again to all.
David Zinck and family
Newburyport
