To the editor:
The Pelican Intervention Fund would like to express its gratitude to the Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation for their generous donation of $7,500 to the Pelican Intervention Fund
The Pelican Intervention Fund was established in 2015 and is based in Newburyport. We are a nonprofit, grassroots, volunteer group dedicated to supporting local men and women on their journey from addiction to recovery. We serve Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Ipswich, Georgetown and Rowley.
We provide funding for 12 Step-based, long-term residential support for economically challenged men and women struggling with addiction and living within Greater Newburyport.
To date, we have supported 68 local clients into 12 Step-based residential programs. We also provide hope and resources to individuals and families affected by the disease of addiction. PIF was named 2018 Nonprofit of the Year by the Newburyport Chamber of Commerce.
All of our funding comes from the generous support of local citizens and businesses.
Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation has been a longtime supporter and their recent donation of $7,500 will allow us to continue our work in helping local men and women struggling with addiction.
Thank you!
Kim and Steve Keene
The Pelican Intervention Fund
